NEW YORK (AP) -- A hotel door has jammed up Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers.

In the latest setback for a depleted Rangers rotation, Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after injuring the thumb on his non-pitching hand in an accident at the team hotel.

Perez ripped off the finger nail and broke a bone at the tip of his right thumb when he caught it in the hinge of a door Thursday night in New York, the team said. The roster move was made retroactive to Friday, and infielder-outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers played the Yankees.

Perez is 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts this season. The left-hander joins fellow Texas starters Cole Hamels, Andrew Cashner and A.J. Griffin on the DL.

Hamels (right oblique strain) is set to be activated Monday to start that night in Cleveland, so Yu Darvish could take Perez's next scheduled turn on regular rest Wednesday against the Indians. Darvish was removed after seven dominant innings Friday night because of tightness in his right triceps, but he said he left as a precaution and expected to be fine for his next outing.

"I think he'll most likely stay on turn," manager Jeff Banister said Saturday morning.

Perez had a white bandage on his right thumb and said it was painful. Trainers told the team it probably will be seven to 10 days before Perez is able to "shove his hand into a glove and protect himself" on the mound, Banister said.

Perez plans to come off the DL as soon as he's eligible. In the meantime, he'll still be able to throw and run, Banister said.

"In 10 days, let's go. No excuse," Perez said. "Better that it happened to this hand."

Standing at his locker, the pitcher joked that on the club's next road trip, he's going to need someone to open doors for him.

Cashner (left oblique strain) threw 41 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and said he felt good. He will be re-evaluated Sunday and is a candidate to start Thursday in Cleveland.

Robinson was brought up for his third stint with the Rangers this season. He was batting .273 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 58 games at Round Rock.

