Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 16, 2:13 PM EDT

Rays' Kiermaier will miss 2 to 3 months with thumb injury

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Rays' Kiermaier will miss 2 to 3 months with thumb injury

Pitch framing tactics under a bit more scrutiny

Colon perfect into 8th, Rangers beat Astros 3-1 in 10

Colon loses no-hit bid for Rangers in 8th vs Astros

Colon perfect through 6 innings for Rangers vs Astros

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a torn ligament in his right thumb that requires surgery and could be sidelined for two to three months.

The Rays placed the defensive whiz on the 10-day disabled list Monday, a day after he was injured sliding head-first into second base during a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The club said surgery will be scheduled "in the coming days."

This will be the third straight season the 27-year-old, two-time Gold Glove winner will miss significant time because of injury.

Kiermaier, who's batting .163 with one RBI this year, missed 48 games after breaking his left wrist diving for a ball in 2016. Last season, he fractured his right hip sliding feet-first into first base and was sidelined for 61 games.

Right-handed pitcher Chih-Wei Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill Kiermaier's spot on the roster.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.