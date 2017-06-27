Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 27, 3:56 PM EDT

Red Sox manager Farrell suspended 1 game after poking umpire

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended one game after poking umpire Bill Miller in the chest during an animated argument over the weekend.

Major League Baseball issued the penalty Tuesday and also fined Farrell an undisclosed amount. Farrell was to miss Tuesday night's game against Minnesota at Fenway Park.

The dispute began Saturday after Red Sox reliever Fernando Abad was called for a balk in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Farrell got into a nose-to-nose argument with Miller, touched the umpire's shirt and was tossed.

The Red Sox began the day in a virtual with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

