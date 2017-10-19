AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 19, 8:59 PM EDT

AP source: Tigers in talks to hire Gardenhire

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

Multimedia
Tiger Woods' life with Elin
A look at Tiger Woods' troubled marriage.
How they apologize
911 call from Tiger Woods' home seeking help for his mother-in-law.
PDF copy of portion of Tiger Woods' crash report.
Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
AP source: Tigers in talks to hire Gardenhire

Fan-tastic! Man who caught Turner HR ball snags Wrigley shot

LEADING OFF: Cubs face Dodgers' Kershaw trailing 3-1 in NLCS

Bashed in the Bronx, Astros happy to head home

Ethier 'honors the game.' For once, it returns the favor
Audio
Excerpts of a 911 call from one of the men mauled by a tiger at SF Zoo (MP3)
A Former Zookeeper on Animal Escapes
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade

DETROIT (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the discussions says the Detroit Tigers are in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made. Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.

The Tigers are replacing Brad Ausmus after four seasons at the helm. Detroit finished tied for the worst record in the majors this year at 64-98 and faces what figures to be a tough rebuilding process.

Gardenhire is plenty familiar to Tigers fans after his long run managing an AL Central rival. The Twins won the division six times in his first nine seasons in charge, and he was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.