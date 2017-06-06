Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 6, 3:46 PM EDT

Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant

Rendon, Gonzalez lead surging Nationals past Dodgers 4-2

LEADING OFF: Astros seek 12th straight, McCutchen heating up

Ryon Healy homers twice for 5 RBIs, A's beat Blue Jays

Hill, Samardzija lead Giants past Brewers 7-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Twins plan to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month.

The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It's his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December.

Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at that night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Carews also will return to Minnesota for Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and Donor Day at Target Field on Aug. 18, when the Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carew's new heart and kidney came from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. The Carews and the Twins will welcome Reuland's family on Donor Day.

Carew played from 1967 to 1985 for the Twins and the Angels.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.