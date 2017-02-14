Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 14, 8:56 AM EST

A-Rod, Nick Swisher among Yankees' guest instructors


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
A-Rod, Nick Swisher among Yankees' guest instructors

AP source: Royals, LHP Wood agree to $12M, 2-year deal

Seung-hwan Oh brings stability to back of Cardinals' bullpen

CORRECTION: Braves-Phillips story

Mets' Syndergaard prepared to start opening day

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Rodriguez and Nick Swisher are joining the group of guest instructors at New York Yankees' spring training this year.

Both are on the list released by the team Tuesday when New York pitchers and catchers reported for spring training.

A-Rod and Swisher were both instructors with the Yankees' instructional league team last fall. This is the first time they'll be in the coaching role at spring training.

The pair joins holdovers that include Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Stump Merrill and Lee Mazzilli.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.