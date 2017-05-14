Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 14, 10:52 AM EDT

Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

LEADING OFF: Jeter's day at Yankee Stadium, and Mother's Day

Williams has strong start, Pirates snap 6-game skid

Rangers rally earlier for 5th straight win, 6-5 over A's

J.D. Martinez's 2nd homer lifts Tigers over Angels 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder.

The Yankees announced the move Sunday before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Houston Astros. They called up right-hander Chad Green from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston's Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Saturday night and was checked by a trainer on the mound moments later. He initially remained in the game, then was removed after allowing another single. It was Chapman's first outing since blowing a three-run lead in the ninth inning last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.

The hard-throwing lefty helped the Cubs win the World Series last year for the first time since 1908. He re-signed with the Yankees in the offseason.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.