|
Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference
CHICAGO (AP) -- Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose's obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher's interference.
Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.
Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher's mitt this season.
Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.
