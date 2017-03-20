WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has a bruised right shoulder, ending his time at the World Baseball Classic and leaving his status for opening day in doubt.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi didn't put on a timetable on a return, only saying, "He's going to be sidelined for a bit."

It is not certain how or when Gregorius got hurt while helping the Netherlands reach the semifinals of the WBC. He hit .348, driving in eight runs and scoring five in the tournament.

Gregorius had an MRI in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was returning to the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa and will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

Girardi said the doctor who initially examined Gregorius was "really encouraged by his strength."

The 27-year-old Gregorius hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs last season.

The Yankees have backup shortstops Ronald Torreyes and Ruben Tejada in camp, along with utilityman Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres.