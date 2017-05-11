AP Radio AP Radio News:

Thank you, NYC: Jeter toasts city ahead of jersey retirement

NEW YORK (AP) -- Derek Jeter is paying tribute to New York City a few days before the Yankees permanently retire his jersey.

Jeter posted an essay titled "Thank You, New York" on his Players' Tribune website on Thursday. Jeter writes about being "quiet, unsure and a little intimidated" coming to New York after growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He praises the city for supporting him throughout his 20 seasons with the Yankees writing, "I'll never forget how you looked out for me."

The piece is accompanied by a video in which Jeter and other New Yorkers recite the essay.

The Yankees will retire Jeter's No. 2 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium ahead of their game against the Houston Astros. The 14-time All-Star shortstop helped lead New York to five World Series titles.

