May 20, 7:21 PM EDT

Girardi ejected in animated argument, 3 tossed in Yanks-Rays

By DICK SCANLON
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi has been ejected during an animated argument and New York pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Tampa Bay starter Matt Andriese also have been tossed in a testy game at Tropicana Field.

Three batters were hit by pitches in the middle innings Saturday.

Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Corey Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off starter Masahiro Tanaka.

Later in the fifth, Rothschild was tossed by plate umpire Scott Barry after Logan Morrison's two-run single put the Rays ahead 9-4. Girardi then came out to argue and was ejected. Girardi covered the plate with dirt during the dispute.

Andriese hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out.

