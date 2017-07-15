Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 15, 8:28 PM EDT

Red Sox put game under protest after strange play vs Yanks

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Red Sox put game under protest after strange play vs Yanks

Puig confronts Marlins pitcher after nearly being hit

'Nap Room' is perk to keep baseball players perky

Cueto leaves with blisters as Giants beat Padres 5-4

Trout returns from injury, but Rays beat Angels 2-1 in 10

BOSTON (AP) -- The Boston Red Sox are playing their game against the New York Yankees under protest after a strange play in the 11th inning at Fenway Park.

The odd sequence Saturday started with Matt Holliday of the Yankees on first base with no outs. Jacoby Ellsbury hit a grounder to first baseman Mitch Moreland, who threw to second for a forceout.

But rather than running toward second and peeling off, Holliday retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts' throw arrived. Moreland wasn't able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory.

Red Sox manager John Farrell argued in favor of an interference call. After a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

It was announced in the press box that the Red Sox were playing the game under protest. The Yankees didn't score and the score remained tied at 1.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.