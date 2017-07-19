MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The New York Yankees have ignited their pennant drive despite a midseason tailspin with the acquisition of power-hitting infielder Todd Frazier and power-armed relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson.

The bold trade that sent reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects to the Chicago White Sox was completed Tuesday night. Before the Yankees played at Minnesota on Wednesday, they sent left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated first baseman Ji-Man Choi and utility man Rob Refsnyder for assignment.

Frazier, Kahnle and Robertson were expected to arrive at the ballpark right before the game against the Twins. Manager Joe Girardi said Kahnle and Robertson would be available out of the bullpen. Frazier was not in the lineup.

---

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball