NEW YORK (AP) -- Masahiro Tanaka decided to stay with the New York Yankees and not exercise the right to opt out of the remaining three seasons of his contract.

A right-hander who turned 29 on Wednesday, Tanaka was 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA, the highest of his four seasons with Yankees. He then excelled in the playoff, going 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA, 18 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings. That led to speculation he might give up the $67 million still owed on his $155 million, seven-year deal and test the market.

Tanaka says in a statement Friday "It was a simple decision for me as I have truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organization and for the wonderful fans of New York."