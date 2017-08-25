NEW YORK (AP) -- Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was suspended seven games and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got banned four games Friday for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties one day after the Yankees and Tigers got into a trio of beanball-related clashes during Detroit's 10-6 victory.

Also suspended were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), New York catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus (one game).

With the Yankees in the middle of a pennant race, Sanchez and Romine both said they will appeal the discipline and thus remain eligible to play until the process is completed. Sanchez, an All-Star bopper on a powerful tear at the plate lately, was in the lineup for Friday night's home game against Seattle, catching and batting third.

Cabrera and Wilson also planned to appeal, keeping them available for Friday night's game at the Chicago White Sox - Ausmus can still manage until Wilson's situation is decided. Detroit entered 55-71, far out of the playoff chase in the American League.

Cabrera, who squared off with Romine at home plate in the most furious fight of the day, was annoyed that 6-foot-7, 282-pound Yankees rookie Aaron Judge was not punished. The two-time AL MVP said Judge and Sanchez tried to hit him while he was on the ground.

Replays clearly showed Sanchez throwing punches at prone Tigers players who were down near the bottom of piles.

"There was a lot of people going after me over there and I got a suspension," Cabrera said in Chicago. "I'm not surprised. They're MLB, they do whatever they want and they have to control this situation. But be fair. See the video, see the people who throw punches, see the people who were after me when I was on the floor. That's it."

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, ejected after hitting Tigers catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch, was not suspended or even fined.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer also avoided any punishment despite hitting Sanchez with a pitch after he homered off the right-hander.

The announcement was made by Joe Torre, the former Yankees manager who is now Chief Baseball Officer for MLB.

All five individuals who got suspended also were fined an undisclosed amount. Others fined for their actions included Yankees manager Joe Girardi, bench coach Rob Thomson, outfielder Brett Gardner, reliever Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias.

Kahnle was ejected for throwing behind Cabrera after Sanchez was plunked by Fulmer.

A pair of Yankees players, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for going onto the field while they were on the disabled list.

---

AP freelance writer John Jackson in Chicago contributed to this report.

---

