SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- Scott Burcham's run-scoring infield single in the 10th inning led Israel to a 2-1 upset win over South Korea on Monday in the World Baseball Classic opener.

With a victory over Taiwan on Tuesday night, Israel would be in good position to advance to the second round.

Tyler Krieger's bases-loaded walk from Won-Jun Chang forced home Nate Freiman with a second-inning run, but South Korea tied the score in the fifth on Seo Geong-chan's RBI single against Jeremy Bleich, which scored Kim Jae-ho.

Ike Davis began the go-ahead rally with a one-out walk in the 10th off Chang-Yong Lim and took third on Ryan Lavarnway's single. Tyler Krieger popped out on a bunt and Burcham, a 23-year-old in the Colorado Rockies' organization, hit a three-hopper up the middle that Geon-Chang Seo gloved with a sliding stop. The second baseman had no play as pinch runner Mike Meyers scored on the infield hit.

Winner Josh Zeid struck out two in a perfect 10th. Starter Jason Marquis allowed two hits in three scoreless innings.

First-round games also are being played in Miami, Tokyo and Guadalajara, Mexico. Second-round games will be in San Diego and Tokyo, while the championship round is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from March 20-22.