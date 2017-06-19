Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 19, 11:50 PM EDT

Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger becomes fastest to 21 HR-mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger became the fastest player to 21 home runs in baseball history, connecting in his first two at-bats against New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Monday night.

Bellinger, who was not called up until three weeks into the season, now has 21 home runs in his first 51 games.

That surpasses by one the totals of Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees, 2016) and Wally Berger (Boston Braves, 1930). Both had 20 home runs through 51 games. It took Berger 55 games and Sanchez 59 games to reach the 21-homer mark.

Bellinger, 21, now leads the National League in home runs. His first game was April 25. He has five multihomer games, tying Mike Piazza for the Dodgers' rookie record.

