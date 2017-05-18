ATLANTA (AP) -- Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a pitch and is expected to miss about 10 weeks.

Freeman was hit by Toronto's Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken afterward at SunTrust Park were inconclusive. Freeman had an MRI and other tests on Thursday. The Braves said those tests showed the fracture.

Freeman was Atlanta's most productive hitter. He was hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

The Braves recalled infielder Rio Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett to start at third base against the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Ruiz, primarily a third baseman, played in five games with Atlanta last season. The 22-year-old was hitting .262 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 37 games with Gwinnett.

Ruiz and utility infielder Johan Camargo were working at first base before batting practice on Thursday.

Freeman's injury delivers a big hit to the Braves' already thin infield. The team placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the disabled list with Achilles tendinitis before Wednesday's game.

---

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball