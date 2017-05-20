©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.
|
Brewers, Cubs rained out at Wrigley Field, makeup on July 6
CHICAGO (AP) -- The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon has been rained out.
The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CT on July 6.
The probable starters for the game, Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) for the Brewers and Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44) for the Cubs, will pitch on Sunday.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|
©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.