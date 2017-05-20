Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 20, 1:14 PM EDT

Brewers, Cubs rained out at Wrigley Field, makeup on July 6

By MATT SCHOCH
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/David Banks

CHICAGO (AP) -- The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon has been rained out.

The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CT on July 6.

The probable starters for the game, Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) for the Brewers and Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44) for the Cubs, will pitch on Sunday.

