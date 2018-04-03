Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 11:19 PM EDT

Yelich, Braun go deep in 9th as Brewers beat Cards 5-4

By JOE TOTORAITIS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tom Lynn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer.

Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive homers for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball, but the Cardinals' bullpen lost the lead.

