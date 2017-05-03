Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 3, 1:15 PM EDT

Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Police are investigating after a woman attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium was struck by a stray bullet.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was inside the ballpark Tuesday during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers when she felt pain in her arm. She went to a first-aid station for treatment. A bullet was later found near her seat.

Police believe the bullet came from outside the stadium.

The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday that the organization is grateful no one was seriously injured. The statement says nothing is more important than the safety of fans.

