Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 30, 8:24 PM EDT

Brouhaha! NJ gov Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
LEADING OFF: Will Gray, Darvish go or stay on deadline day?

McCutchen's 3 homers carry Cole, Bucs to 7-1 win vs Padres

Alonso's HR in 12th powers A's past Twins, 6-5

Yankees pursue Gray from A's, acquire Garcia from Twins

New-look pen helps Rays beat Yanks, salvage series finale
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man's face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

"You're a big shot," Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.

Christie was loudly booed on July 18 at Citi Field in New York after snagging a foul ball during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mets.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night's series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers' baseball operations department.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.