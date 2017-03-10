Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 10, 1:01 PM EST

Bryant agrees to $1.05M contract with Cubs


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Bryant agrees to $1.05M contract with Cubs

Rangers' Matt Bush strives to stay sober and keep pitching

FANTASY PLAYS: Look for core of 3 relief pitchers

FANTASY PLAYS: Talent scarce among fantasy starting pitchers

Pirates, Cardinals to meet in first 'Little League Classic'
Cubs News
"Go Cubs Go," by Steve Goodman
"Go Cubs Go" Lyrics
Bryant agrees to $1.05M contract with Cubs
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- NL MVP Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million in the major leagues, a record for an unsigned player under club control with less than two years of major league service.

The agreement, announced Thursday, tops Mike Trout's $1 million salary with the Los Angeles Angels in 2014. In the unlikely event that Bryant is sent to the minors, his salary would drop to $326,000. Last season, he made $652,000.

Bryant hit .292 with 39 homers, 102 RBIs and a major league-leading 121 runs, helping the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908.

Entering this season with 1 year, 171 days of major league service, Bryant almost certainly will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.