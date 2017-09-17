Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 17, 2:20 PM EDT

Cubs C Contreras serves suspension against Cardinals

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Tigers' Matt Boyd hitless through 8 innings vs White Sox

Indians celebrate division title with eyes on Series win

Cubs C Contreras serves suspension against Cardinals

LEADING OFF: Strasburg's shutout streak, Astros can clinch

Greinke wins 17th, Goldschmidt homers as Dbacks top Giants
Cubs News
"Go Cubs Go," by Steve Goodman
"Go Cubs Go" Lyrics
Cubs C Contreras serves suspension against Cardinals

Kyle Hendricks, Addison Russell lead Cubs over Cardinals 4-1

Cubs' Contreras suspended 2 games, appeals; Lackey fined

Rizzo, Heyward lead surging Cubs to sweep of Mets, 14-6

Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 for sweep, close within 2 games
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

CHICAGO (AP) -- Cubs catcher Willson Contreras' two-game suspension for his argument with umpire Jordan Baker has been reduced to one game, and he served the penalty in the finale of their weekend series against the Cardinals.

Contreras and pitcher John Lackey were ejected in the fifth inning of Friday's 8-2 win. Contreras threw down his mask in anger after he was thrown out, and it bounced up and hit Baker's leg.

Contreras and Lackey also were fined by Major League Baseball. Contreras appealed the punishment.

Alex Avila replaced Contreras at catcher for Sunday's game. Contreras had started each of the last two games behind the plate.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.