Aug 18, 12:53 PM EDT

Cubs place LHP Jon Lester on 10-day disabled list

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs have placed ace left-hander Jon Lester on the 10-day disabled list with left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue.

Lester departed Chicago's 13-10 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday in the second inning. He is 8-7 with a 4.37 ERA in 26 starts after helping the Cubs win the World Series last year.

Reliever Justin Grimm also went on the DL on Friday with a finger infection. Right-handers Felix Pena and Rob Zastryzny were recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Mike Montgomery will step into the rotation while Lester is out. The versatile lefty is 3-6 with a 3.64 ERA in 35 games this year, including eight starts.

