MIAMI (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs to lose Sunday to the Miami Marlins, 4-2.

Edinson Volquez (4-8) gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, 43, became the oldest player to start in center field since at least 1900, surpassing Rickey Henderson. Suzuki batted leadoff for the first time this year and went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .200.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 20th homer for Miami, a solo shot off reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh.

The Marlins scored three unearned runs in the first after Suzuki reached when shortstop Addison Russell bobbled his grounder for an error. Russell left the game in the fourth with a sore throwing shoulder.

Montgomery (1-4), making his fourth start of the year, settled down after the rocky first to pitch six innings. He allowed three runs, none earned, and his ERA fell to 2.03.

The Marlins have scored 12 runs on 21 hits in their past five games, but won three. The teams split the four-game series.

Miami's Martin Prado, playing his third game after a long stint on the disabled list, hit a two-run double in the first for his first RBIs since May 5.

Volquez and three relievers combined to give up eight hits and seven walks. But the Cubs bounced into a double play, had a runner caught stealing and stranded at least one runner in seven innings.

Volquez improved to 8-0 in 13 games against the Cubs, the best record against them among active pitchers. A.J. Ramos retired all four batters he faced for his 12th save.

The right-hander walked the bases loaded in the second but escaped when Anthony Rizzo popped out to end the inning. In the fourth inning Rizzo delivered a sacrifice fly, but Kris Bryant then struck out on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning and strand two more runners.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) said he's not ready to throw from a mound yet and probably won't return until after the All-Star break. Hendricks began a throwing program from flat ground Saturday that he plans to continue for several days.

"It was good just to go out and throw and not have any pain, and show up today and not have any residual soreness," he said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.19) is scheduled to start Monday when the Cubs began a four-game series at Washington against LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-1, 2.96).

Marlins: Following a day off, the Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Mets, with RHP Dan Straily (5-4, 3.43) scheduled to pitch Tuesday against RHP Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.04).

