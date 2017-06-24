MIAMI (AP) -- Jon Lester gave up a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the first inning and then settled down to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday afternoon.

Lester (5-4) went seven innings, retiring 13 in a row after Realmuto's seventh homer of the year. Cubs starters have an ERA of 2.52 over the past 11 games.

Wade Davis completed the four-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save.

Javier Baez had an RBI single in the fourth, and his two-run double in the sixth put the Cubs ahead to stay. Jon Jay, a one-day sub for Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot, had two hits and scored a run. Addison Russell had two hits and scored twice.

Lester beat Miami for the first time in five career starts. The Marlins have only 16 hits in their past four games but have won two of them.

Miami's Justin Nicolino remained winless in five starts, allowing three runs, two earned, in four innings. The damage might have been worse, but catcher Realmuto, third baseman Martin Prado and first baseman Tyler Moore helped him with fine defensive plays.

Third baseman Baez and second baseman Ian Happ made flashy plays to rob the Marlins.

The Cubs took the lead for good in the sixth against Nick Wittgren (1-1). Addison Russell led off with a double, Happ singled and Baez hit a two-run double.

Chicago scored an unearned run in the first. Jay led off with a single, advanced when center fielder Christian Yelich bobbled the ball, and scored on Happ's two-out single.

Baez had an RBI single in the fourth and scored on Albert Almora Jr.'s double.

CUBS FANS SHOW UP

The crowd of 25,448 was the largest at Marlins Park since May 13. Some spectators cheered for the home team.

RESTING UP

1B Rizzo was given a breather and held out of the lineup.

"I don't want to beat him up," manager Joe Maddon said. "We've got a long way to go, and if you ride them too hard, the point of diminishing returns will set in. I've been a part of way too many teams that have been exhausted in September."

Rizzo, who lined out as a pinch hitter in the ninth, will be back in the leadoff spot Sunday, Maddon said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Ben Zobrist (left wrist) is unlikely to return for the Cubs' next series against the Nationals, and a rehab stint is a possibility. ... LHP Brett Anderson (strained lower back) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday when he pitches for Double-A Tennessee.

Marlins: SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique), who has been the disabled list since May 10, is expected to the rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday for the start of their series against the Mets - if he's not traded before then.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Edinson Volquez (3-8, 4.29) is scheduled to face LHP Mike Montgomery (1-3, 2.26) in the series finale Sunday.

---

