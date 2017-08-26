PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Anthony Rizzo and Tommy La Stella each homered twice, Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings and the Chicago Cubs routed the Philadelphia Phillies 17-2 Saturday night despite another home run from Rhys Hoskins.

Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist also went deep for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who tied their season high for homers and hits (17) while setting new marks for runs and margin of victory. Rizzo had five RBIs and La Stella added four.

Hendricks (5-4) earned his first victory since May 24, limiting the Phillies to two runs and six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He also helped himself with a single and a two-run double in Chicago's seven-run seventh that tied a season high for most runs in an inning.

Hoskins continued his historic pace with a first-inning home run that gave him 10 in his first 17 games, marking the fastest a player has reached 10 homers in major league history. It gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, but the Cubs then took over.