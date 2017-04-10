Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 10, 9:56 PM EDT

Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Harper has 4 hits, 3 RBIs as Nationals rout Cardinals 14-6

Bruce snaps tie in 8th with 2nd homer, Mets top Phillies 4-3

LEADING OFF: Indians play home opener, Red Sox fight flu

Reds pounce on wild Glasnow in 7-1 win over Pirates

Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag
Cubs News
"Go Cubs Go," by Steve Goodman
"Go Cubs Go" Lyrics
Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag

Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs' 7-4 win over Brewers

Cubs' Baez collides with Heyward year after Schwarber injury

Stuck out! Ball clings to Molina, Cubs rally past Cardinals

Hendricks, Musgrove solid as Cubs down Astros 6-3
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

CHICAGO (AP) -- Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making.

Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise's two previous championships and last year's NL pennant before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had the honors for the drought-busting title flag.

Rizzo then brought the championship trophy out when he returned to the field from under the bleachers, drawing more cheers prior to Chicago's home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was a moment generations of fans never got to witness. Even more wondered if they would ever get the chance. But that all changed when the Cubs beat the Indians in a thrilling Game 7 at Cleveland last fall for their first championship since 1908.

Wrigley Field opened in 1914 but the "Lovable Losers" didn't move in until 1916.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.