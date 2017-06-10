AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 10, 3:28 PM EDT

Cubs SS Addison Russell returns to lineup against Rockies

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Marlins star Stanton leaves game after being hit in hand

Cubs SS Addison Russell returns to lineup against Rockies

MLB Calendar

LEADING OFF: A's-Rays in MLB's 1st set twinbill since 2011

Hill, Maeda combine to five-hit Reds in Dodgers' 7-2 win
Cubs News
"Go Cubs Go," by Steve Goodman
"Go Cubs Go" Lyrics
Cubs SS Addison Russell returns to lineup against Rockies

Rockies escape late jam, beat Cubs 5-3 for 6th win in row

Addison Russell returns to Cubs following MLB inquiry

Versatile Montgomery filling valuable role

Ozuna, Realmuto homer as Marlins beat Cubs 6-5
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

CHICAGO (AP) -- Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs' lineup on Saturday, two days after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the All-Star shortstop in the wake of domestic violence allegations.

Russell batted eighth as the Cubs met the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. The Cubs told him not to come to the ballpark Thursday for a game against the Rockies, and he rejoined the team on Friday and didn't play.

"You've just got to throw him back out there and have him try to work through the whole thing," manager Joe Maddon said.

Russell's wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a person - described as Melisa's close friend - accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted.

The 23-year-old Russell did not address questions about the accusations Friday. He reiterated his written statement from Thursday that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

Russell is batting .209.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.