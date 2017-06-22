MIAMI (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs are hoping a stint in the minors will help Kyle Schwarber find his swing again.

The 24-year-old Schwarber was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, giving the slumping slugger a chance to catch his breath after a difficult start to the season.

The Cubs also placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list before their series opener at Miami. Outfielder Mark Zagunis and right-hander Dylan Floro were brought up from Chicago's top farm club.

Heyward has an abrasion on his left hand. His DL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

Schwarber made his major league debut in 2015 and hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 69 games. He missed most of last season with a leg injury after a frightening outfield collision, then returned in October to help the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908.

But the No. 4 pick in the 2014 amateur draft has struggled so far this year. He is batting just .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs.

Schwarber began the year in the leadoff spot, but was pushed down in the lineup after the slow start. Nothing has worked so far. He has struck out 75 times in 64 games.

Schwarber isn't the only player from last year's championship club who has underperformed so far this season. Chicago is 36-35 heading into the series against the Marlins.

To make room for Zagunis on the 40-man roster, reliever Zac Rosscup was designated for assignment.

