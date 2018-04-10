Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sister Jean switches sports, tosses out 1st ball at Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) -- Sister Jean did just fine on the diamond, too.

The popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four switched sports Tuesday, throwing out a first ball before the Cubs' home opener.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt drew a big cheer at Wrigley Field when she made an underhand toss from her wheelchair. She laughed as the ball bounced toward home plate.

The nun wore a Cubs jacket and had a No. 18 Cubs jersey with Sister Jean written on it. She also talked with manager Joe Maddon before the Cubs' 8-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

"She was awesome," Maddon said. "Really, really sharp. Lucid lady. It was really fun to have that conversation with her, looking forward to that. I was hoping to have that conversation."

Loyola coach Porter Moser and some of his players were recognized on the field before the game. Senior guard Ben Richardson also threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Moser and a couple of the Ramblers led the crowd in the singing of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.

