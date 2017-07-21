PHOENIX (AP) -- David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for Arizona to start the first inning Friday night against Washington star Max Scherzer, the first time the Diamondbacks have started a game with three straight homers.

The feat was the first in the majors since Baltimore did it against Texas in the bottom of the first on May 10, 2012. The Diamondbacks last hit three straight homers on Aug. 11, 2010, when they had four in a row at Milwaukee.

It was the most runs allowed by Scherzer in a first inning since July 2, 2011, against San Francisco, when he gave up five. Scherzer was tagged for three homers in a game for the first time since May 6, 2016, against the Chicago Cubs, when he allowed four. The right-hander gave up the three home runs on his first 10 pitches.

Paul Goldschmidt followed the homers with a single, and Scherzer struck out Daniel Descalso to end the hit streak. Arizona sent nine batters to the plate in the four-run inning. The Diamondbacks made it 5-0 in the second on Lamb's RBI double.