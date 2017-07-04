Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 4, 11:36 PM EDT

Kershaw's no-hit bid for Dodgers broken up in 7th inning

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
LEADING OFF: Judge closing in on DiMaggio; Maddon vs Rays

Astros show why they're the best in blowout win over Braves

Kershaw's no-hit bid for Dodgers broken up in 7th inning

Spangenberg, 6 pitchers lead Padres to 1-0 win over Indians

Taillon fans 9, McCutchen homers twice, Pirates blank Phils

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw has given up an infield single to Chris Owings with one out in the seventh inning, the first hit by the Arizona Diamondbacks off the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace.

Owings fisted a soft grounder to second baseman Logan Forsythe, but rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger broke for the ball when it was hit. Kershaw was too late getting over to cover the bag, and Owings beat the play at first as Kershaw had to reach back for Forsythe's throw.

Looking to pitch his second career no-hitter, Kershaw had struck out 10 in his bid to become the first 13-game winner in the majors this season. He retired his first five batters Tuesday night before issuing the first of his two walks, both to Chris Iannetta.

The Dodgers led 3-0, with Justin Turner driving in two runs.

Kershaw threw 92 pitches through six innings.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.