PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have put starting pitcher Alex Wood and rookie star Cody Bellinger on the 10-day disabled list.

The Dodgers made the moves before playing at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and recalled right-handed pitchers Josh Ravin and Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors.

Wood was put on the DL for the second time this season because of inflammation in the area of his left shoulder. Manager Dave Roberts gave no specific timeframe for the lefty's return, but said this move was mostly precautionary.

Wood is 14-1 with a 2.41 ERA for the NL West leaders. He pitched six innings and gave up three runs against the Pirates on Monday night and didn't report any pain until after the outing.

Bellinger is recovering from a mild ankle sprain that happened Sunday while making a play at the outfield wall. He took swings on Tuesday, but the team is being cautious.

Bellinger has a team-leading 34 home runs and 79 RBIs.