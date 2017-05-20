|
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.
The Dodgers say the 89-year-old Lasorda is resting comfortably. The team didn't provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.
Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.
