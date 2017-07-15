Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 15, 10:39 PM EDT

Bellinger hits for cycle as Wood, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-1

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI (AP) -- Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher in more than a century to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, added an RBI double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh. His triple off Nick Wittgren barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

Wood (11-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowed only four baserunners and lowered his ERA to 1.56 in 16 games this year.

An angry Yasiel Puig took several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch from Miami's Jose Urena in the first inning. Puig hit two home runs in Los Angeles' win Friday, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning.

