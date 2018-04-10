Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 10, 5:46 PM EDT

AP source: Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Sister Jean switches sports, tosses out 1st ball at Wrigley

AP source: Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game

LEADING OFF: Yankees-Red Sox ramp up, Ohtani could return

Godley throws 7 strong as D-backs top Giants 2-1

Richards homers, helps pitch Padres over Rockies 7-6

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game.

A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is set for the ballpark on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the official announcement was upcoming.

Dodger Stadium lasted held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers - Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith - were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.

This year's All-Star Game will be in Washington on July 17. The 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.