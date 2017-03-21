Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 12:58 PM EDT

Bonds rejoins Giants as special adviser, calls team 'family'


Interactive
Complete Baseball Coverage
Interactives
Mark McGwire timeline
Steroids in Baseball
How to throw a knuckleball
An interactive looking at Derek Jeter's career
Bonds Multimedia
Bonds & BALCO Timeline
Bonds Breaks Home Run Record
Bonds: Chasing the HR Record
Latest News
Bonds rejoins Giants as special adviser, calls team 'family'

Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain

Tim Tebow heading to Mets' Class A team: Columbia Fireflies

Yankees' Gregorius has injured shoulder, return uncertain

Stanton's homer, Jones' leap carry US into WBC semifinals
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Barry Bonds is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser.

The team said Tuesday the home run king will attend a few days of spring training, starting Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll also visit the Giants' minor league teams.

He'll report to CEO Larry Baer, who called Bonds' contributions to the organization "legendary."

Bonds says the Giants will "always be my family," and he looks forward to "spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community."

The seven-time NL MVP spent his final 15 seasons with the Giants. He finished his career with 762 home runs. He was fired last fall as the Miami Marlins hitting coach after one season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.