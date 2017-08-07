AP Radio AP Radio News:

Home run king Bonds says he wishes he'd played one more year

By JANIE MCCAULEY
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Barry Bonds says he wishes he had played one more season.

On the 10th anniversary of breaking baseball's all-time home run record, Bonds tells The Associated Press that he believes he would have hit 800 homers or come very close.

Bonds says it "stung" to walk away after topping Hank Aaron's mark in 2007 while playing for the San Francisco Giants.

The 53-year-old Bonds now works for the Giants. He was at AT&T Park on Monday night, the same place he set the record.

Bonds finished with 762 home runs. The seven-time NL MVP finished up his career under the cloud of steroids allegations.

Bonds said there were never discussions about him playing for the Giants in 2008. He said he didn't push for it because, "I was just told I'm not coming back and that was it."

