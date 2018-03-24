Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 24, 4:08 PM EDT

Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner has undergone surgery to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.

Bumgarner had surgery Saturday, and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 28-year-old ace was injured Friday when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

