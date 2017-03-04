SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- San Francisco Giants coach Jose Alguacil has been taken to a hospital after being hit by a foul ball during a spring training game.

Alguacil appeared to be hit in the face Saturday and fell to the ground. He was sitting in a folding chair outside the dugout and manager Bruce Bochy said the Giants' new first base coach said he felt fine after the accident.

Alguacil was struck when Kansas City's Hunter Dozier checked his swing in the eighth inning and fouled it back. After being assisted by trainers, Alguacil got into a cart and was driven from the field. He was holding a towel to his head and there was blood in the spot where he fell.

The injury occurred at Surprise Stadium outside Phoenix. Alguacil was airlifted to a hospital to be checked.

Alguacil managed the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento last season. Bochy was sitting next to Alguacil when the play happened.

"It was so quick I barely saw it," Bochy said. "He said he felt fine, got up and got in the golf cart."