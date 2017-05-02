LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Johnny Cueto outpitched Clayton Kershaw, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory Monday night that snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

The Giants entered with a National League-low 16 home runs but hit two against Kershaw - a two-run shot by Hunter Pence in the first inning and a solo drive by Buster Posey in the third.

Pence began the night batting .100 in his career against Kershaw without a home run.

Cueto (4-1) held the Dodgers to three runs and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Kershaw (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs - three earned - and eight hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The Dodgers tied it at 2 with a run in the first on Yasiel Puig's grounder and one in the second on Kershaw's single. Los Angeles rookie Cody Bellinger, who had doubled, scored with a headfirst slide and reached in with one hand to avoid the tag.

The Giants scored what proved to be the decisive run in the fifth when Kershaw threw away Gorkys Hernandez's bunt for an error that allowed Hernandez to reach second. He scored on Christian Arroyo's single.

The Dodgers pulled within one on pinch-hitter Chris Taylor's RBI single in the seventh, but never threatened again. Derek Law fanned Puig for the final out to earn his first save.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner went 0 for 4, ending the longest hitting streak in the majors at 16 games. He lined out twice.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford, on the disabled list since last Wednesday with a right groin strain, is expected back in the lineup Saturday.

Dodgers: OF Franklin Gutierrez, on the DL with a left hamstring strain, is scheduled to be activated Tuesday. . OF Joc Pederson (right groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. The Dodgers expect him to rejoin the team Friday in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Mike Moore (1-3) makes his second consecutive start against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. He allowed one run in seven innings last Thursday at San Francisco during the Dodgers' 5-1 victory.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (1-0) is scheduled to make his fourth start. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his last outing against the Giants on Wednesday. He has a 3.19 ERA as a starter this season.