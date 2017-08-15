MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered in his sixth consecutive game to give him a major league-leading 44, but the Miami Marlins fell 9-4 to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Stanton hit a solo shot to deep left-center field off Madison Bumgarner (3-5) in the third inning, tying the game at 2. He has 11 homers in his last 12 games, and 23 in the last 35. Only Sammy Sosa (25 in 1998) and Barry Bonds (24 in 2001) have hit more in that span, according to Elias.

He is two games from tying the major league record of hitting a home run in eight straight set by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

Stanton will look to make it seven straight on Wednesday in the series finale. The Giants will start right-hander Matt Cain. Stanton has four home runs in 22 at-bats against Cain.

Denard Span had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Hunter Pence also drove in a pair, Ryder Jones hit a solo homer, and Bumgarner knocked in a run while allowing nine hits and four runs in six innings for the Giants, who scored three runs in a pivotal seventh inning.

A.J. Ellis also homered for the Marlins, who led 4-3 after six as starter Dan Straily was in line for his first win since July 7.

Junichi Tazawa (2-3) allowed four hits to begin the seventh, with the Giants scoring three times to take a 6-4 lead. Hunter Pence had an RBI double, pinch-hitter Carlos Moncrief had an RBI single, and Stanton had a throwing error for the runs.

The Giants added on three runs in the final two innings to cap the scoring.

STANTON'S LAST 12 GAMES

Stanton is hitting .391 (18 for 46) with 11 home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 12 games since Aug. 4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was held out for the second straight game after getting hit in the head with a pitch on Sunday. "He's still not feeling great," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Right now I'd say there's a real good chance he will on the concussion list, but that is not definite until doctors look at him one more time and he has to do some paperwork for MLB." . RHP Johnny Cueto (blisters) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before the game. . IF Miguel Gomez (right knee) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment on Thursday. . IF Brandon Belt (concussion), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 5, will be evaluated by team doctors on Wednesday.

Marlins: LHP Jarlin Garcia (left biceps strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. . RHP Kyle Barraclough was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Giants: Cain (3-9, 5.22 ERA) is winless in his last 12 starts, going 0-8 with a 6.29 ERA. His last win was on May 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (10-5, 3.76) will be on the mound to close out the six-game homestand. Urena is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in his last three starts.