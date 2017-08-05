SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The San Francisco Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the seven-day concussion list Saturday and called up third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Belt was hit in the head by a 78.9 mph curveball from Arizona rookie Anthony Banda on Friday night. He was down while being attended to by Giants head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner.

It is believed to be Belt's fourth concussion with San Francisco.

The move to bring up Sandoval reunites the 2012 World Series MVP with his first team in the majors, when the Giants won three championships.

Sandoval signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on July 22 after he was released by Boston, which signed him to a $95 million, five-year deal after the 2014 season.

Sandoval hit just .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs during 2½ injury-decimated seasons with the Red Sox. Sandoval has played for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento since rejoining the Giants organization.