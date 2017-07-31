Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 31

Tears, smiles as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) -- There are tears and smiles and hugs and mixed emotions as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park for a game for the first time since the All-Star pitcher was killed in a boat crash last September.

Monday would have been Fernandez's 25th birthday. The family visitors included his 5-month-old daughter, Penelope, along with her mother, both of her grandmothers and Jose's grandmother.

The family went onto the field before batting practice and stayed for the start of Miami's game against Washington. Infielder Miguel Rojas said he saw Penelope's resemblance to her father because of her messy hair.

