MIAMI (AP) -- Miami Marlins left-hander Jarlin Garcia was taken out after allowing no hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

The Marlins led 1-0, and Garcia threw 77 pitches in his first major league start. He walked two and struck out three against a Mets team off to the best start in franchise history at 9-1.

He was replaced by Drew Steckenrider, who gave up Todd Frazier's single with two outs in the seventh.

Garcia, 25, broke into the majors with Miami a year ago. His first start came after 72 games as a reliever, including 68 last year, when he had an ERA of 4.73.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly pulled Wei-Yin Chen after seven hitless innings and 100 pitches against Seattle last April 18 and Adam Conley after 7 2/3 hitless innings and 116 pitches verses Milwaukee on April 29, 2016.

---

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball