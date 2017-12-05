AP Radio AP Radio News:

Dec 5, 7:48 PM EST

Jeter says Marlins have made no decision about Stanton

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) -- New Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says the team has made no decision regarding right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who is on the trading block following an MVP season.

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are considered front-runners to acquire Stanton, with both teams offering a package of prospects. But the major league home run champion can veto any deal because his record $325 million, 13-year contract includes a no-trade clause.

Speaking on the Marlins' flagship radio station, WINZ-AM, Jeter says the team will explore every option out there to make the organization better. The revenue-starved Marlins hope to trade Stanton to help reduce payroll by at least 20 percent to $90 million or less as part of a rebuilding under a new ownership group that includes Jeter.

