MIAMI (AP) -- A person close to the negotiations says former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his participation in sales talks.

The person confirmed Bush's decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Marlins have not commented on the status of the discussions. Bush led a group that included former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who may still explore a bid with other investors.

The person confirming Bush's decision didn't give a reason but said Bush and Jeter remain great friends.

Earlier this month, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Bush's group was relatively even in its price offer with another group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

---

